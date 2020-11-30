2020 has been a challenging year for the all given that very few films released, and production on most was halted. During this period, films took the digital route and released on OTT platforms. The latest film heading that way is David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Advertisement

The film’s trailer was launched over the weekend in Chandigarh. The cast of the film – Varun, Sara and Paresh Rawal and virtually present director David Dhawan, producers Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Amazon prime Video’s Vijay Subramaniam spoke about the comedy flick. They also shared some anecdotes during the shoot of the film.

Advertisement

As reported by Times of India, during the trailer launch, Sara Ali Khan recalled one moment from the filming of Coolie No. 1 when director David Dhawan scolded her. She said, “We were filming ‘Main Toh Raste Se’ when David sir got upset with me and shouted at me because, although I was ready for my shot, I was supposed to tag something on my costume and that was taking time.”

Sara Ali Khan continued talking about the incident, further revealing the actual reason being David Dhawan’s anger. The actress said it wasn’t her fault but that of her co-star, Varun Dhawan. She stated, “He was doing some costume business in the van and David sire got pretty upset at him as it was delaying the shoot. So basically, he was angry at Varun but vented on me. That was bit of an issue, but it is all good.”

At the trailer launch, the lead actors also treated viewers to an impromptu dance performance. The duo shook their legs to the tunes of the film’s still to release Bhabhi.

Coolie No. 1, the reboot of the ’90s Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name, stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film also features Paresh Rawa, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. Coolie No. 1 will release digitally and premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Netizens Are Curious About Sohail Khan & Seema Khan’s Marriage Status Post Revelation On Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube