The next upcoming Bollywood release that fans are gearing up for is Indoo Ki Jawani. Starring Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal in lead, the coming-of-age comedy also witnesses Mallika Dua in her usual fun avatar. But do you know none of the leading stars auditioned for their roles? Scroll below for all the details.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the cast and had a fun time discussing moments on the sets. When asked about their audition scenes, Mallika Dua said, “I don’t think any of us auditioned (laughing). But hume shooting karte hue bada maza aya. We were laughing throughout the shoot also.”

Furthermore, we asked if there was a prankster on sets. Kiara Advani revealed it was Aditya Seal. To this, the Student Of The Year 2 actor answered, “Yes, I used to play a few pranks here and there. I just put one poor guy on the spot and involved the producer and the director and everybody into it. Usko humne gher lia bichara.”

“It was a very organized prank,” added Kiara Advani.

Talking about Indoo Ki Jawani, Aditya Seal said the entire motive of the film is, “Go, laugh, dekho khush raho.”

Indoo Ki Jawani revolves around the misadventures. around dating apps. Indoo (played by Kiara) is a girl from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the Abir Sengupta directorial. The film is set for a theatrical release on 11th December.

On the professional front, Kiara has a number of upcoming projects in her kitty. Shershah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Jug Jug Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan are the three massive projects fans are looking forward to.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Laxmii opposite Akshay Kumar, which received mixed responses.

