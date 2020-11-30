Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Shaheer Shaikh, Rhea Sharma and Rupal Patel aired on Star Plus on 17th October for the last time. The fans were not ready to say goodbye to the iconic cast but the show had to shut because of low TRPs. In a recent interview, Rupal Patel talked about her views on the show and its season 2. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

Rupal feels that the show ended too early. She said that the audience was also liking the show. Not just that, she also feels that there should be a season 2 of the show.

Advertisement

Rupal Patel told Telly Chakkar, “I honestly feel that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has ended too early. We had just started unfolding the different relationships and the audience was experiencing the depth of the characters. The audience was also liking it and then the show went off air. I feel there should be a second season of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke.”

Speaking about her greatest learning from the show, Rupal Patel said, “My greatest learning from the show as an artist is to be much more realistic and natural with my body posture, gesture and voice modulation. I have personally loved the look of Meenakshi Rajvansh – it is a very dignified and attractive look. This was very different from my previous show where I used to wear Gujarati style of sarees. Here I wore it in a different style with a very subtle and dignified jewellery. My look guided the other aspects of my portrayal.”

Rupal also praised Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke producer Rajan Shahi. The actress said, “He is the best human being and the best producer. I have been working in the TV industry for a long and have come across many good people, but Rajan Shahi is totally different. He is a superb human being, soft-spoken, and a gem of a person. He keeps humanity before professionalism and is a great mentor. He is a maker who is very flexible and at the same time, he is a very good listener. I am looking forward to working with him again in near future.”

Well, we agree with Rupal Patel as we also feel that Ye Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke season 2 should air on Star Plus soon. What are your views? Do let us know via comments. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Reveals Why Chandan Prabhakar Left Comedy Circus & The Reason Is Hilarious!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube