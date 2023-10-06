Palak Purswani has made a name for herself after being part of popular shows such as ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai 2’ and ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’. The actress was recently part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, and is still receiving appreciation for her short yet impactful participation. Despite the show ending, some fans of the contestants are still going all out to troll other contestants. Palak has unfortunately been receiving trolling comments recently.

In Bigg Boss OTT 2, the contestants form close relationships with each other, and Palak was no exception. She formed a close bond with many contestants, including Abhishek Malhan. This did not go down well with #AbhiYa fans, who support the bond between Abhishek and fellow contestant Jiya Shankar. For some reason, they do not like Palak maintaining her friendship with Abhishek, and have been giving her negative comments for the same.

While Palak Purswani had been quiet on this, she finally broke her silence and posted a story on Instagram reacting to the trolling she has been receiving. She wrote, “Big Boss is over!!! I am no longer obligated to support any fandoms or contestants, as I never was. I’ve formed genuine, lifelong friendships through the show, reunited with some too and I proudly acknowledge that.”

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 further added, “If you take issue with my choice of friends, feel free to unfollow. I’ve always been loyal, and I’ll continue to maintain friendships with those I value. Trolls and fake accounts won’t deter me from living my personal life as I see fit! Onwards & upwards only! Peace”

Take a look at Palak Purswani’s story here:

As trolling and negativity on social media is reaching more and more people, it is nice to see Palak Purswani taking a stand for herself, and making it clear that such things won’t stop her from living her life the way she wants to!

In other news, Palak recently revealed that she is gearing for the debut of her music video. Talking about it, she said her new song is a breakup track that will appeal to everyone. She was quoted saying, “I am super excited about this music video because a lot of people who go through breakups in relationships are going to relate to this.”

