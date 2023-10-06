Uorfi Javed is one of the most popular and sought after internet sensations today. The Bigg Boss OTT (season 1) fame regularly makes heads turn with her unique and curiosity-stirring outfits. The well-known influencer, who was recently in the news for her rumoured engagement, has now taken to her social media to express her feelings about a recent comment made by Raj Kundra.

The businessman, who recently entered the space of standup comedy, posted a reel from his stand-up act on his Instagram handle a while ago. In the reel, he is seen making a joke about how the media cares about what he wears and what Uorfi doesn’t wear. This joke came across as sleazy to Uorfi, who has always advocated for freedom of fashion choices and body positivity.

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram story and reposted the reel, adding her view on his joke. She wrote “Dosro ko nanga kar k paise kamane wala ab meri kapdo pe comment karega :) Sorry not sorry p*rn king”

Uorfi Javed’s response reflects the irony she sees in his joke, as he was charged for involvement in the creation of p*rnographic content for mobile applications two years ago.

What do you think of Uorfi Javed’s come back? Let us know in the comments.

