Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have made the headlines today for a not-so-happy reason. As per reports, the actress’ lush residence in Juhu was recently broken into, and some valuables have reportedly been stolen. Earlier today, an official revealed some details about the case, which is now going viral on social media.

As per recent media reports, Shilpa’s Juhu residence was broken into last week, and now, the Mumbai police have detained two persons in connection with the theft. Read on for details about the robbery and what netizens have to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by India Today, Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu house was broken into last week. Today, June 15, an official informed PTI that some valuables were allegedly stolen from her and Raj Kundra’s residence last week. Based on the complaint, a theft case was registered at the Juhu police station, and the probe team detained two persons in this connection. Interrogation is still on, revealed an official.

As per the report, the incident took place when Shilpa Shetty and her family were vacationing abroad. The two culprits allegedly climbed a 25-foot wall and entered the house. The accused have been identified as Arjun Devedra (26) and Chitta alias Ramesh Devendra (22). Chitta – a Kartik Chawl resident, is a serial robber; on the other hand, Arjun – a Nehru Nagar slum resident in Vile Parle West, has 15 cases of house break-ins to his name. The two have been remanded to police custody. As per the report, the repeat offenders were nabbed after a trap was laid.

A while ago, Mumbai-based paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared the news of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s home being robbed. Netizens took to the post’s comments section and had a hearty laugh trolling the Dhadkan actress and her controversial husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One netizen wrote, “They must have stolen CDs and pendrives containing p*rn 😂”

Another added, “She does not have private security guards?”

A third noted, “Oh no Raj Kundra ki movies ki pendrive chori hogayi Shayad😂”

Another joked, “Honge p*rn star jnko raj kundra ne abhi tak payment nhi ki hogi😂”

A fifth added, “p*rn ki pds and CDs lene aaye honge”

Calling out the actors for making things robberies easy, one noted, “They post everything on insta. It would be easy for thieves to get the floor map, route map and even keys location.”

What do you think was robbed from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s residence? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Revealing The Story Behind Wearing His Famous ‘Firoza Bracelet’ In A Viral Clip, Netizens Say: “Bhai Breaking Bracelets, Hearts & Bones Since Forever”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News