Raj Kundra is one of the most famous names in the entertainment industry. The businessman is married to actress Shilpa Shetty, and the couple always takes advantage of every opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. Earlier today, Shilpa and Raj were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their family vacation, and when a pap asked the businessman to walk slowly, he ran with his daughter in her stroller, and netizens are now trolling him for the same on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Raj and Shilpa are one of the most adorable couples in showbiz, with the actress enjoying a massive fan following on social media. She has over 28 million followers on Instagram and often teases her fans with Sunday Binge videos and her luxurious lifestyle.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared the video of the Kundra-Shetty family returning from their trip to Mangalore. Raj Kundra, as usual, donned his unique face mask, and Shilpa Shetty looked pretty in her comfy attire, with her sister Shamita Shetty also donning a casual look.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Did y’all notice Raj Kundra’s funny gesture when a pap asked him to walk slowly? Hehe.

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Mask man munh dikhaane ke qaabil nhi raha 😂😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Bechara muh chhupa k ghumta hai…iski biwi ko koi fark nahi padta…😂😂”

A third commented, “Mask se face to dhak jayega, par tumhare kaale karname nahi chhupenge 🙂”

A fourth commented, “Shilpa Shetty feeling proud ki mera pati sbse muh chupa kr chlta he😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ trolling Raj Kundra for his latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

