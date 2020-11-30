Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death shocked each and everyone, including his family and fans. Even now, after almost 6-months, people are still not able to get over this unfortunate incident. Fans have been demanding justice for the late actor ever since.

While Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide in its initial probe, the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the investigation is still on. A section of Sushant’s fans have been sceptical about Sushant’s sudden death and suspected foul play. Now, they are trending #BringDownSSRKillers on Twitter, demanding justice for Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans took to their Twitter and began an online campaign with the hashtag #BringDownSSRKillers. While it has been almost 6-months since Sushant’s demise, his fans wrote that they wouldn’t stop fighting, no matter how difficult things get.

One social media user wrote, “No matter how hard it’s going to be. No matter how long it’s going to Take. We will fight together till the End. SSRIANS demand justice for sushant Singh rajput .. Sushant ko insaaf do !!! #BringDownSSRKillers” Another fan wrote, “We promise Sush… we will be by your side and your family forever Because your family means our family and that is our responsibility I will fight till the last breath. #BringDownSSRKillers.” Well, Sushant Singh Rajput fans are just not ready to accept that he committed suicide. Check out the tweets below:

All these tweets are proof of how much fans loved Sushant Singh Rajput and how much they miss him. Well, it goes without saying that the actor is deeply missed.

Sushant died on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have also been looking into financial and drug angles in the case respectively.

