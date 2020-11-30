



The casting director of BellBottom has categorically refuted allegations linking an individual by the name of Ayush Tewari to the film.

Clarifying that the person accused in media reports was an intern with the organisation, casting director Vaibhav said that the accused has nothing to do with the film BellBottom.

Vaibhav Vishant said, “It is distressing to see the film and the names of others associated with the film being tarnished with false and unverified allegations. I am the casting director of BellBottom. The individual Ayush Tewari was a freelancer intern in my company and has nothing to do with the film or its casting. He has not worked on BellBottom in any capacity. It is extremely upsetting to see that some publications in order to get a clickbait headline will go to any lengths to put out uncorroborated and unsubstantiated information. This individual Ayush Tewari has nothing to do with BellBottom. I hope the police will conduct a fair investigation and justice will be served. However, I will request media publications to correct the facts and stop linking Bellbottom to this case.”

Those who are unaware, earlier today it was reported that a TV actress has accused a casting director of rape. Reportedly, the actress had filed a case at Versova Police Station and had alleged that he has raped her over two years in the false promises of marriage.

As per the update till then, the accused named Ayush Tewari was booked under IPC section 376 with the charges of rape. Although no arrests were made. Soon the accused was linked to the film BellBottom as well which stars Akshay Kumar in lead.

