The year 2021 is about to end but the coronavirus pandemic still continues to haunt everyone. However, even during the gloomy days, only films like Sooryavanshi to Jai Bhim have come to our rescue to take our minds off from reality. Now Google has released a list of movies that have been searched the most this year.

As theatres across the country have not fully opened yet, several films were released on OTT. Some films later this year saw theatrical release with restricted capacity. Amongst many films that were released this year, it seems the audience had a strong interest in regional cinema.

As per an Indian Express report, Suriya’s Jai Bhim has become the most searched on Google. T J Gnanavel’s film focuses on the real-life struggles of marginalised groups in the country. It was based on the real story of Irula woman Parvathi finding justice for her husband, who was arrested and tortured by police in a false case of theft. Suriya played the role of a lawyer turned-judge, K Chandru.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah, which is based on the life of Indian army captain Vikram Batra and his actions during the Kargil War, is at number two. The film is also considered to be the biggest hit in the OTT space.

Followed by Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom has been featured in the list of most searched films on Google. While Radhe managed to grab the third spot, Akki’s Bell Bottom grabbed the fourth spot.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals, which is considered to be the biggest release of the year, managed to grab the fifth spot in Google’s most searched films list. Another south Indian film, Master starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, has grabbed the sixth spot.

Yet another Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi, which was released during Diwali, featured at the seventh spot in the list. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif has played an important role in it. Drishyam 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India are also featured in the list.

