In all fairness, 2021 managed to offer us much more in terms of on-screen romance along with some freshness in terms of on-screen pairings. With Bollywood actors across age and experience ranges, the audiences literally witnessed some interesting performances along with new romances blossoming on the big screen. From Vidyut Jammwal & Rukmini Maitri duo in Sanak to Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria duo in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap, many brand new couples have really been a perfect treat to our sore eyes.

Advertisement

As the upcoming year is going to be all about fresh scripts and fresh pairings, here are the 4 Bollywood Jodis we are anticipating seeing in 2022.

Let’s take a look at these stunning B-town Jodi’s here:

Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sidharth Malhotra

Fatima Sana Sheikh pairing with the handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra has become the new talk of the town ever since they came up with their new ad collaboration on-screen. The kind of charm and quirky vibes reflecting from this fresh pair has made us all jump in excitement to see them team up for a film together.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani is one onscreen pairing that looks amazing to watch. The versatile Udham Singh compliments really well when teamed up with Kiara. In the year 2018, the duo appeared together in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. They make an effervescent pairing and we really look forward to see the candid couple work together in films soon.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

A while ago the tinsel town was flooded with the speculations of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor working together on a project ‘Ranbhoomi’. However, nothing panned out but we are still hopeful. Both the actors enjoy a huge fan base and it will be lovely to see them in a film next year.

Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar

Last but not the least, it would be interesting to see the talented Ranveer Singh pair opposite Bhumi Pednekar in a film. Earlier when Bhumi worked as a casting director, she had a bizarre audition experience with Ranveer Singh. She also revealed that he left her intimidated. After hearing this, we would definitely love to see them together on-screen in the upcoming year.

Which of the above-mentioned Bollywood couple are you excited to see in 2022? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sara Tendulkar Is A Model In The Making & Her Aesthetic Instagram Feed Proves The Same!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube