Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. The Sri Lankan diva made her B-town appearance through her debut film ‘Aladin’ alongside Riteish Deshmukh. However, not only her films but also her personal life or let’s rephrase it, her love life have been the talk of the town for a long time. One such talk was on her relationship with filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Things started smoothly between the duo but then ended up getting bumpy in their relationship. However the Kick actress has never opened about her dating life, The director clearly mentioned the reason why they broke up. Check out what he has to say!

Talking about his troublesome relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, filmmaker Sajid Khan had claimed that the actress used to ‘nag’ him a lot. The director also indirectly blamed the Housefull 2 actress for the failure of his film Himmatwala.

During his conversion with TOI in the past, Sajid Khan had broken his long silence on his break up Jacqueline Fernandez. He said, “While we broke up in May 2013, in reality right from December 2012, it started becoming sour. So you are already preparing your mind in those five months. Also, when you don’t have a woman in your life, you don’t have someone constantly nagging you, so you end up working better and are more focused. I went for a holiday with her for five days in the middle of making Himmatwala and felt so bad when the film didn’t do well. For Humshakals, I have not taken a single holiday.”

Jacqueline and Sajid broke up with each other back in 2014.

Currently, Jacqueline Fernandez has gotten herself into some bigger mess due to her apparent involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress was recently stopped at the Mumbai Airport from leaving the country. The latest reports also claim that the ED have put out a lookout notice against the actress.

