Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie to the nuptial knot in a lavish but intimate function on December 9. While reports of their pre-wedding function begin today make the headlines, the biggest question on everyone’s mind is – what and who will she be wedding!

Amidst all the reports about them doing the rounds, news regarding her wedding attire has also made the headlines. But unfortunately, the news isn’t going to make her fans happy.

Everyone wants to know everything about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding and here’s the latest on her most awaited look. As per a recent ETimes report, an insider from the industry has revealed that the actress is still to confirm a designer for any of her wedding looks. The source added that she has been collecting and trying on multiple different labels of her choice but hasn’t zeroed in yet.

Well, seems like what and who Katrina Kaif wears for the wedding will be as much of a surprise for us as it is for the different designers. When contacted, a source informed the portal, “Even designers don’t know what she is going to be given by her stylist. This is all part of the NDA that has been put in place. We don’t know much”.

While we will have to wait for December 9 to see Katrina Kaif look like a mesmerising bride, certain reports talk about what the actress may actually wear. The report suggested that an anonymous tip from a social media influencer mentioned that the Tiger Zinda Hai actress may be opting for a pastel green lehenga for her big day. What’s more, the report states it will be designed by none other than Bollywood brides’ favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee. However, there’s still no confirmation on the same.

Previously, the above-mentioned portal reported that the couple’s wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. Their source had said, “They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga.”

Guess we will have to wait a couple more days to see exactly what Katrina Kaif wear as she makes her promise around the holy fire.

