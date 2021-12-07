Ever since Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP has announced their forthcoming film, ‘Tejas’ starring Kangana Ranaut as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the movie has been creating waves all over.

Advertisement

Honouring our brave hearts in the armed forces, team Tejas announced that the film will be releasing in theatres next Dussehra on 5th October 2022.

Advertisement

The story is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of our brave soldiers as they face a number of challenges to keep our country safe.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut as Tejas, the film is RSVP’s second Indian Armed Forces film post-Uri: The Surgical Strike, to applaud the forces and inspire the country at large. The film is slated to release theatrically next Dussehra on 5th October 2022.

Tejas is written to evoke a sense of pride and most importantly inspire the youth of our nation, this mission-based film takes us through some of the most challenging combat missions our forces undertake in their effort to keep our country safe from terrorism.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s Ex Harleen Sethi’s Cryptic Post Amid His Wedding With Katrina Kaif Hints At “Continually Looking For The Meaning Of Life…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube