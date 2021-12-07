The whole country is rooting for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding which is happening in Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara’. The respective families have already left for the venue and amid the wedding preparations, Vicky’s rumoured ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi has shared a cryptic message on her Instagram. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was after his breakup with Harleen, Vicky started making headlines with Katrina.

Harleen Sethi took to her Instagram stories and shared a message on the same that read, “Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for the meaning of toast. It is sometimes better just to eat the toast.”

Do you think Harleen Sethi shared this story in her ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif?

Harleen and Vicky’s dating rumours made headlines back in 2019 and the actress still has a picture with him on her Instagram account. Take a look:

A few weeks ago, a source close to ETimes revealed how Harleen Sethi isn’t bothered about Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif and said, “Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She has deep-dived into work. She is very excited about Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Test Case 2’ wherein the second part will revolve around her similar to how the first revolved around Nimrat Kaur. Apparently, she recently shot for a song in a film. She is in advanced talks for another web show. And of course, she was praised a lot for Ekta’s web show, Broken but Beautiful.”

The source concluded, “Friends talk to her about Vicky’s love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, ‘Don’t take me into that zone.'”

What are your thoughts on Harleen Sethi’s Instagram story ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

