Just two more days to go for Bollywood actors, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s most anticipated big fat Indian wedding. The love birds are set to get hitched on the 9th of December. However, before the big day, the pre-wedding festives have begun from today.

For the unversed, the rumoured couple are getting married in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Well, now the latest reports as per India Today claims that Vicky Kaushal and his love lady Katrina Kaif are about to set the sangeet night on fire by breaking a leg on the beats of Kala Chashma and Nachde Ne Saare from Kat’s movie, Baar Baar Dekho.

It’s also said that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may dance on Teri Ore from Katrina’s 2008 film, Singh Is Kinng. Other than the songs, the same report also emphasised the part which claims that no Ranbir Kapoor songs would be included at the sangeet at all.

Yikes! Well, that seems fair though.

Before Vicky, Katrina was head over heels for Ranbir Kapoor and the now ex-duo were in a relationship for six whole years. The ex-couples first featured with each other in the movie titled Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. Later on, they also worked together in films like Rajneeti and Jaga Jasoos. Both of them broke up with each other in 2015.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is dating Bollywood’s cutest actress Alia Bhatt.

Talking about Katrina’s upcoming big fat wedding with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal, the family members of the bride and the groom have already reached the wedding destination and the preparations for the big day are in full swing. It’s also being said that the couple has been offered a bumper deal of Rs 100 crores to give their wedding footage to an OTT platform for streaming.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky have been tight-lipped about the whole wedding situation to date, however, what do you think about all these wedding reports? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

