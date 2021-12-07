The festivities for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding are kicking off today and all eyes are on what the actress will be wearing on her D-Day. As news of Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the man behind her wedding attire makes the headlines, we decided to take a look at the other Sabyasachi brides in Bollywood.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, the designer is the go-to person for many actresses when it comes to picking the perfect outfit to start a new life. Be it simple or detailed sarees or lehengas customed to suit their individual taste and styles – he’s the man.

From Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Patralekhaa Paul and more, take a look at these stunning Sabyasachi brides. Let us know what you think of his creations below.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was a Sabyasachi bride throughout as she not only wore the designer’s creation for her wedding but even for her pre-wedding functions and reception. For the wedding ceremony, the Band Baaja Baaraat actress donned a stunning powder pink lehenga with floral embroidery on it. She complimented the attire with heavy jewellery from Sabyasachi’s heritage collection.

Advertisement

While the actress looked stunning in her Sabyasachi attires, Virat Kohli also turned Sabyasachi groom in an ivory raw silk sherwani designed by them.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone turned Sabyasachi bride for her Anand Karaj wedding function. The Piku actress opted for the traditional red and wore a heavily embroidered lehenga. But the showstopper of the look was her dupatta, as apart from the intricate embroidery on its border, it also had the words ‘Sada Saubhagyawati Bhava’ woven into it.

For this wedding attire, Deepika accessorized it with a maang teeka, traditional nath, an eye-catching choker necklace and let’s not forget the pretty kaleere.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ white wedding gown was a favourite of many, her red ensemble for the traditional Indian wedding was equally stunning. This all-red wedding lehenga came with a half-sleeved blouse and a ballgown-esque skirt. As per the couturier, it took 110 embroiderers from Kolkata a total of 3,720 hours to custom create the piece. The lehenga was topped off with delicate hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and layers of thread work.

This Sabyasachi bride completed her look with a tiny red bindi, sindoor, nath, maang tikka, traditional jewellery and kaleere.

Bipasha Basu

For her wedding to Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu opted for a traditional red, lehenga from the house of Sabyasachi. The attractive embroidery, cultural fabric and styling made this Bong beauty look downright gorgeous on her D-Day.

Soha Ali Khan

For her D-Day, Soha Ali Khan turned Sabyasachi bride in a beautiful orange and golden lehenga from the designer’s unique opium collection. This royal daughter turned into a princess with her super-ethnic classic lehenga that consisted of embroidered choli and lehenga She completed her look with heavy jewellery.

Patralekhaa Paul

One of the most recent Sabyasachi brides in Bollywood, Patralekhaa Paul wore a stunning creation by this designer for her wedding to Rajkummar Rao on November 15, 2021, in ChandigarhThe actress’ wedding attire consisted of a red tulle embroidered Buti sari, with an embroidered veil that was inscribed with a Bengali verse. The verse on it read, “Aamar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye shomorpon korilam (I surrender my love-filled heart to you).”

She completed her look with a maang tikka, nath, statement neckpiece and bangles. For their reception, the City Lights actress wore an off-white silk saree, also designed by Sabyasachi.

Samantha Akkineni

Though Samantha is mostly known for her performances in South Indian Films and the web show ‘The Family Man 2,’ we had to mention her. While the actress is now heading for divorce from hubby Naga Chaitanya, for her D-Day – October 6, 2017, was a Sabyasachi bride. The Family Man 2 actress wore an Ivory gold Kanjeevaram saree from Sabyasachi’s ‘Vasanthalaxmi’ collection. The Samantha Akkineni paired the stunning fabric with a red silk embroidered blouse and completed the look with a beautiful necklace, maatha patti, bangles, gajra and earrings.

Samantha loved the ensemble so much that she even repeated it for Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter, Ashritha Daggubati’s wedding. Here she paired it with a matching plain closed neck full sleeves blouse and accessorized with a layered necklace and jhumkas.

Will Katrina Kaif join the list? Only time will tell.

Other Bollywood Sabyasachi brides include Asin, Amrita Puri, Sagarika Ghatge, Vidya Balan and Aamna Sharif

Which Bollywood Sabyasachi bride’s look did you love best? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Dons A Saree Worth 1.25 Lakhs Amid Wedding Rumours With Vicky Kaushal & It’s A Classy Budget-Friendly Choice For Brides-To-Be

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube