It was 2006 when an alleged s*x-chat between actress Bipasha Basu and the former Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh went viral on social media. The leaked audio created quite a stir in the media and the Jism actress openly challenged anyone to prove that it was her in the audio call.

Later, Amar accepted that the man in the audio was him but the woman in the same wasn’t Bipasha.

The alleged telephonic conversation between Amar Singh and Bipasha Basu went viral overnight. Singh reportedly said, “age matters between the legs” in reply to a woman’s comment on his age.

However, Bipasha was really pissed when she got to know about this and openly challenged anyone to prove this.

The Jism actress tweeted, “Pls request u all to go n hear d conversation 1st n then if u still think it’s me, I openly challenge anyone to prove it is me!”

Slamming the media coverage, Bipasha Basu said, “A celeb takes beatings of all kinds but if my dignity is challenged, I am ready to take this issue up in a stronger manner! There is a limit to making up stories at the cost of a celeb! Sensationalising ridiculous and untrue stories is not ethical at all.”

Later in a conversation with ETimes, Amar Singh revealed that the man in the audio was him and said, “I am not someone who runs away from relationships of any nature. They are not something to be ashamed of, or embarrassed about. But here, there is nothing to deny. My 2005-2006 24 hours, 365 days’ taped telephone conversations can be checked, there is not a single conversation between me and Bipasha. And thank God it is not there. The Bipasha Basu of 2006 phoning somebody would be very flattering for anyone, but I did not get that opportunity of feeling flattered. And any lady is unlikely to talk like that… ladies rarely propose. It is the habit and prerogative of men to propose, and we are also often disposed of. A lady will not chase Amar Singh!”

The former Rajya Sabha member concluded and said, “I am not denying it is my voice – but that is not how I would speak to a lady. I have become old, I am not interested in girls’ conversation. I’d like to make it clear that it is not Bipasha.”

What are your thoughts on Bipasha Basu and Amar Singh’s alleged s*x chat that went viral on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

