Since the coronavirus began affecting our lives last year, actor Sonu Sood had been doing his best to help people. Given his heart of gold, actress Huma Qureshi recently said that she thinks Sonu should stand for elections and she would like to see him as our Prime Minister. Now the Simmba actor has opened up about it.

Advertisement

While saying that hearing such comments is a tremendous honour, the humanitarian also shed light on whether he will enter politics and become the PM. Read all he said below.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Spotboye, Sonu Sood opened up about this compliment and called it an honour. While blushing, he said, “Yeh thoda zyada ho gaya (this is a bit too much). It’s very kind of her to say this. If she thinks I deserve this honour then I must say I must have done something good. However, I don’t agree with her. I think we have a very capable prime minister.”

Revealing age as one of the reasons he wouldn’t want to take on the responsibility, Sonu Sood said, “I think I’m too young to shoulder such a responsibility. Yes, I know Rajiv Gandhiji became prime minister at 40. But those were very special circumstances. And he came from a family of distinguished politicians whereas I’ve no experience.”

He also stated that he doesn’t need a position of power to do good. The Kung Fu Yoga actor said, “There are people out there who don’t like the idea of my going out there to do my bit. I don’t want them to get upset. It is important for me to just do my work. I am enjoying my space as an actor and now a part of the common man’s tribulations. I think all of us can do our bit without holding any position of power.”

For the unversed, less than a week ago, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, Huma Qureshi was asked one Bollywood actor she thinks can be a good politician. Immediately taking Sonu Sood’s name, she added, “Honestly, I think that Sonu should stand up for elections. We all would…I would vote for him. I want him to be our Prime Minister.”

What do you think? Should Sonu Sood wait a few more years and then enter politics? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Did You Know? Rekha Once Ran Across The Street Of Mumbai Barefoot After Breaking Up With Raj Babbar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube