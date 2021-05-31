Sonu Sood has definitely become a messiah for most of the people during the pandemic. The actor has gone beyond his way many times to make sure that he can help those who are in desperate need. From making sure that the workers reach their hometown safely and with all the precautions during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to providing oxygen cylinders during the second wave of the pandemic, the actor has proved that he is a real hero. Huma Qureshi has acknowledged this fact and wants him to stand up for elections.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Huma said that she would personally vote for Sonu if he stood for elections. And we couldn’t agree more. Keep scrolling further to know more about what the actress said.

Advertisement

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Huma Quereshi indulged in a rapid-fire round with the host, where she was made to answer many questions. One such question asked to her was, “which Bollywood actor you think can be a good politician?” Without even thinking for a second, the actress took Sonu Sood’s name.

Huma Qureshi replied, “Honestly, I think that Sonu should stand up for elections. We all would…I would vote for him. I want him to be our Prime Minister.” Well, that would be great, isn’t it?

Huma is currently basking in the success of her recently released web show, Maharani, on SonyLIV. She was also seen in Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead and made India really proud of her.

Talking about the movie, Huma Qureshi further revealed that Zack Snyder is extremely fit, and he was able to perform all the stunts you could see in the movie all by himself.

Anyway, do you think Sonu Sood should become the Prime Minister of our country? Would you vote for him if he stood for elections? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Shanaya Kapoor Turns Into A Sensual Mannequin Displaying Nothing But Hotness In Her Latest Photoshoot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube