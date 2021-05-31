Palak Muchhal is a name that needs no introduction. With her soulful voice, she has given several hit songs in Bollywood films like M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Aashiqui 2, to name a few. Her voice is amazing, and there is no denying that fact. But today, we are here to highlight a very big achievement of her life, and that is being a part of School textbooks.

Yes! You heard that right. Next time if your own kid or any kid around you brings their school textbook to you, be prepared that you would have to teach them about Palak and her good deeds. Keep scrolling further to know more about this.

This singer recently shared it on her social media site, informing her fans that a chapter named Palak Muchhal has been added to the school textbooks. Now that is a great deal, isn’t it? Check out her post below:

The singer clicked a picture of two different textbooks which had several good things written about her. She captioned the image as, “Truly Honoured! A chapter named “Palak Muchhal” has been added in the School Text Books!”

From what we can see, the first picture is from a chapter in Sanskrit which talks about Palak and her social work. In the other picture, we can see a paragraph in English which informs about how the talented singer raised money to help the needy.

For the unversed, Palak Muchhal has always been into social service since the age of 7. During the Kargil war in 1999, she spent a week singing at shops in her home city, Indore, to raise funds for the families of deceased Indian soldiers. Her efforts received substantial coverage in Indian media, and she raised ₹25,000. She even does several charity singing shows to provide all the medical facility for heart surgeries needed by people.

Well, we are glad that Palak got the recognition she deserves. What do you think about this move? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

