Telecommunications companies worldwide, with the support of Governments, are poised within the next few years (or months !) to roll out the 5th-generation wireless network (5G). This is set to deliver what is acknowledged to be unprecedented societal change on a global scale. Every person on Earth is assured to have instant access to super-high-speed, low-latency wireless communications from any point on the planet, even in rainforests, mid-ocean and the Antarctic. This has left Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla upset.

India has also entered the ‘5G Race’ in an effort to flaunt its advancements and achievements in the field of technology and digital communication. However, the urge to compete in this race has somewhat distracted our Nation from taking into due consideration some alarming factors to the health of present and future generations.

‘𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐫𝐮𝐧 , 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐉𝐮𝐡𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐥𝐚. If the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today. These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems.

The accumulated clinical evidence of sick and injured human beings, coupled with experimental evidence of damage to DNA, cells and organ systems in a wide variety of plants and animals, further coupled with epidemiological evidence which supports the conclusion that the major diseases of modern civilization – cancer, heart disease and diabetes – are, in large part, caused by electromagnetic pollution, stems from a literature-base comprising of over 10,000 (ten thousand) peer-reviewed studies, a number much, much, much too large to be ignored.

On enquiring from the Ministry of Telecommunications, Government of India, we were informed in writing from Science and Engineering Research Board vide reply under the RTI Act dated 29-03-2019 that, “𝙉𝙤 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝘽 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙤𝙛 2𝙂, 3𝙂, 5𝙂 𝙖𝙣𝙙 5𝙂 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙧 𝙩𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙣𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙡𝙨, 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙙𝙨, 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙨.”

Juhi Chawla shares, “We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.”

An official statement from Juhi Chawla’s spokesperson on the suit being filed reads, ‘𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐧’𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 ,𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞,𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 5𝐆 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝, 𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐭, 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝, 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦, 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐟, 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐅 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐟 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 ‘5𝐆’ 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞, 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞.’

To join hearing on 31st May, 10.30 AM onwards

please click the link given below:-

