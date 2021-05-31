You might hate Karan Johar for proudly waving a nepotism flag, but you can’t ignore his contribution to Bollywood. No, today we aren’t talking about how he, after Yash Chopra, earned Bollywood a place in foreign countries. Today, it’s about his game-changing move for India’s box office. He did the same as what Stanley Kubrick did for Hollywood.

For the unversed, Stanley Kubrick is one of the greatest filmmakers. He didn’t like the way Hollywood was moving further with traditional strategies. He took the task of revolutionizing the box office reporting and he was successful in his first attempt in 1971.

Stanley Kubrick took all the marketing control of his cult, A Clockwork Orange. He studied a traditional box office reporting done by Variety to book the best cinemas for his movie. To choose the right cinema halls, he learned the data about which theatre sold the most tickets for previously screened movies. Also, he studied the weekly gross of theatres. A Clockwork Orange was released with this new strategy and it witnessed positive results. From hereon, modern box office reporting culture came to force.

Here in Bollywood, the box office culture bloomed a bit late. Yes, we used to get information on a gross collection of a particular movie, but that was all after its lifetime run. The fad of coveted clubs was started by Aamir Khan’s Ghajini but the reporting culture was started by Karan Johar.

It all started in 2010 when Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan released. The director opted to market his opening week numbers and collections in overseas. Posters of MNIK were published in newspapers (featuring numbers) along with theatres screening it.

