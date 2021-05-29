Shah Rukh Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. The 55-year-old actor has given several hits in his film career. But did you know he was once considered to be arrogant by many directors including the late Yash Chopra? Read on.

Advertisement

SRK and Yash Chopra collaborated on multiple films. Their successful pairing began with the thriller Darr. In the film, SRK was seen playing the role of an obsessed lover who goes berserk when his college crush gets engaged to another man. While he was praised for his performance, the late filmmaker wasn’t sure of the actor initially only because he felt that Shah Rukh was quite arrogant.

Advertisement

In fact, even after signing him for the role, Yash Chopra was looking for his replacement. As reported by IBTimes, when he was asked about the alleged arrogance, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’m not arrogant, I’m just clear-cut. I have a lot of dos and don’ts. Initially, even Subhash Ghai and Yash Chopra thought I was arrogant. Yash Chopra told me the other day that after signing me on for Darr, he was still looking for a replacement because he thought I was too arrogant.”

Shah Rukh Khan then also talked about his ‘Love me or leave me policy.’ He said, “He (Yash Chopra) thought that I would give him a lot of trouble. Today, he says he can’t even think of anyone besides me. See, my attitude is ‘love me or leave me.’ I’m very hard-working. I give you value for money. You may be a big director but I’m a big actor too. So you’re not doing me a favour by taking me in your film. Don’t expect me to touch your feet and dance to your tunes, no sir.”

Must Read: When John Abraham’s Rejection Reportedly Left Katrina Kaif In Tears But Salman Khan’s Advice To Her Won Our Hearts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube