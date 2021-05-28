Salman Khan is a sweetheart for people he likes, but when it comes to the people he doesn’t like, he is the worst nightmare, period! Unfortunately, John Abraham comes in the second list of people who couldn’t make a place in the good books of the Superstar. Reportedly both these stars indulged in a spat during a dance tour, and since then, their relationship has been stressed. But did you know there was a time when Katrina Kaif was left in tears because of John actor but instead of escalating it further, the Dabangg actor simply gave the actress a piece of advice?

Reportedly, Kat was once rejected by John to star opposite him, and she lost out on a good role in her struggling days. She was heartbroken and felt dejected, but it was Salman who consolidated her and motivated her to work so hard that one day she can be in a position to chose whether she wants to work with John or not.

It all started during a dance tour when reportedly John Abraham had ticked off Salman Khan at the concert over some monetary issue and earned himself a place in the Superstar’s bad books. However, when the Dhoom actor came as a guest on Khan’s show Bigg Boss, fans were astonished to see their chemistry.

In a 2011 interview with Hindustan Times, John Abraham said, “I feel my rivalry with Salman Khan was overplayed a lot. As none of us has ever said anything wrong about each other in the media, it’s the ‘sources’ that did all the damage. But, I am happy as all’s well that ends well. I respect him a lot, and he is extremely courteous. We got along really well.”

Reportedly, during Katrina Kaif‘s struggling days, John denied working with her in Saaya as she couldn’t fluently speak Hindi. She lost out on the role and was reduced to tears. That’s when Salman said, “Why are you crying? He has done you a favour. A time will come when you would be able to throw him out of a film. Don’t throw him; work with him.”

Interestingly, later, Salman Khan’s words came true as Katrina Kaif was roped in for Kabir Khan’s New York. John Abraham was also approached to play the lead role, which he eventually accepted!

