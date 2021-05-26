Salman Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. He has played several memorable characters but Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg is one of the most loved characters among his fans. Now the character will once again come to life but this time on the small screen in an animated series.

The film Dabangg, which was released in 2010, won several awards and even became the highest-grossing films of the year. Following the success of the film, two more sequels Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019) were released. Now fans can once again enjoy watching Chulbul Pandey on a small screen in an animated avatar.

Titled ‘Dabangg – The Animated Series’ will premiere on Cartoon Network on Monday, May 31 at 12 PM. The animated series, which is based on the movie series, revolves around quirky cop Chulbul Pandey who fights evil to protect the city.

Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan, who is also the producer of the film series, has collaborated with the makers of the series. As reported by India Today, Arbaaz said, “We are thrilled to associate with Cartoon Network and Cosmos-Maya to bring to kids their favourite action-packed Bollywood franchise in an animated avatar. It has been a joyride to create new narratives with Chulbul Pandey, who the country has come to know and love. We cannot wait for little fans and their parents to meet the animated version of the quirky and amazing Chulbul Pandey.”

The channel is also planning to launch a campaign #ThankYouForBeingDabangg as an initiative to celebrate India’s police force. The campaign would invite children throughout the country to share gratitude through handwritten notes, videos, and messages for the police force.

Take a look at the trailer below:

So what do you think about Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey coming to life in an Animated avatar? Let us know in the comments.

