Salman Khan is a big star and few misses won’t affect his stature for sure. But it’s high time the actor starts looking at the movies he did in the last couple of years. Except for Bharat, he has given stuff like Race 3, Dabangg 3 and now Radhe. This isn’t expected from the actor who is known to deliver ‘paisa vasool’ movies for the family audience. But thanks to his upcoming line-up, Salman has a chance to bounce back. And seems like Antim has much more potential than Tiger 3.

The movies which we mentioned above- Race 3, Dabangg 3 and Radhe, aren’t commercial failures, but they didn’t live up to the expectations. Of course, they all are masala entertainers but that doesn’t mean just do the movie for the sake of making it and ask people to pay their hard-earned money.

Coming back to Antim, it’s nowhere compared to Tiger 3 in commercial prospects but it seems that it’s the movie that Salman Khan fans deserve. Let’s it down in pointers to see why Aayush Sharma led movie could turn the fortunes for Salman:

Content will be the king

Antim is an official remake of Marathi hit, Mulshi Pattern. Mulshi Pattern is inspired by true events and is totally content-driven. It’s the script that rises above all here. Salman Khan has done a great job of choosing a perfect script for a remake, thus ticking the first and the most important box for a perfect bounce back.

Taking a backseat is a fresh change!

Antim will be led by Aayush Sharma, who plays a character of a gangster. The story revolves around him (only if the movie is made by following the footprints of Mulshi Pattern). Salman’s character is an important one but isn’t in a driving seat. So unlike most of the movies, this one seems to be a well-balanced outing shouldered by a newbie and Salman.

No angle for forced romance

Romance is the biggest concern in Salman Khan’s movies in the last few years. Be it Race 3 or Radhe, romance had been forcefully stuffed in the movie, thus spoiling all the mood. In Mulshi Pattern there weren’t ‘unnecessary’ elements of romance, and we expect the same from this official remake too.

It’s a cop role but…it’s different

Salman has delivered a bunch of cop movies in the past. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a graph of change amongst them. Even though this Aayush, Salman’s movie stars latter one in a cop role, it’s totally different. Usually, we see Salman fighting it out with ten goons at a time, but this one has more to do with dialogues, oozing out emotions and let the body language do all the talking. He just can’t escape by just throwing some clap-worthy dialogues at you. And yes, that’s good for him!

Experienced manhandling the product

Antim has an experienced director like Mahesh Manjrekar, who has delivered emotionally satisfying movies in the past. Most importantly, he has experience in handling both Marathi and Hindi movies. So expect him to perfectly adapting a Marathi script into a bit commercial Bollywood movie. And no words are required to describe how amazing he is, as a director, who can make extract the best of any actor.

