We have heard a lot of stories of ghostly encounters and the unknown presence around them. Some believe their presence and some don’t as there is no scientific evidence to prove their existence. However, stories about ghostly experiences and paranormal activities make one hell of spooky stories. Bollywood actor Govinda once shared his supernatural encounter in real life.

Govinda is one of the leading sensations of his era and gave quite a number of hits to Indian cinema. He is well known for his outstanding comic and versatile roles. The actor once landed in trouble when he witnessed a paranormal activity that sent chills down his spine.

It so happened that the Hero No.1 actor was shooting one of his films at a hill station where he faced a chilling encounter that freaked him out. The 57-year-old actor at that time was tired of shooting the entire day and wanted to retire in his hotel room. He encountered a paranormal activity in his room that gave him a major scare.

As per IBTimes, Govinda recounted the incident by saying, “I frantically got up and put on the bedside night lamp. And the moment lights turned on, the old lady vanished. I looked around and realized that all my stuff was kept neatly while when I had slept my stuff was all over the place.”

Reportedly, the incident took a toll on him and he revealed that he left the hotel immediately and ran to Mumbai. The actor said, “I got so scared that I ran for my life that night and only stopped when I had reached Mumbai. Whenever I recall that incident, I get goose-bumps.”

