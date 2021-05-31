Ajay Devgn and Kajol stay in a plush bungalow in Juhu named ‘Shivshakti’ and guess what, the superstar has bought one more ‘sprawling bungalow’ not far from his current home. The property is worth crores and his neighbourhood includes A-list Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

Imagine living next to all these celebrities? You can literally have a conversation standing on your balcony, haha!

Advertisement

According to MoneyControl, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been looking for a new property since last year and finally closed the deal in December 2020. The listed price of the property is between ₹65 to ₹75 crores but since it’s a pandemic, the market price has crashed a little and they got a discount owing to the same.

The Tanhaji actor has already taken possession of the house and started the renovation of the same. And for those of you who don’t know, a lot of A-list Bollywood celebrities live in the same locality, including Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Akshay Kumar.

Also, Ajay Devgn joins the list of celebrities who bought properties amid the pandemic. The others on it are Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh, Hrithik and Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia in pivotal roles.

Besides these, Ajay will also feature in Maidaan, Mayday and an extended cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Well, this happens to be one of the most anticipated films of this year and is getting postponed because of the ongoing pandemic. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Ajay Devgn’s new plush property in Juhu? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Aditya Chopra To Reunite With ‘War’ Writer To Pen This Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Actioner?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube