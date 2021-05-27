Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s love story is known to all. But do y’all know there were reports that the beauty claimed to have dated Ajay Devgn too? In fact, she once attempted suicide and revealed about exchanging love letters with Devgn. Although the actor later in an interview denied all of it calling it a ‘publicity gimmick’.

It all started with the 1994 film Dilwale where Ajay and Raveena collaborated for the film.

Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon’s dating rumours started doing the rounds in the media. But apparently, Devgn dumped Raveena for Karisma Kapoor. Soon after their breakup, the two got into a nasty war of words.

Raveena was reportedly so heartbroken that she attempted suicide and Ajay advised the actress to consult a psychiatrist. The Dilwale actress then revealed that the duo exchanged love letters to prove their relationship.

Later, Ajay Devgn called the letters Raveena Tandon’s figment of the imagination and challenged her to publish the same.

In an interview with Filmfare, Ajay said, “Letters? Ha! What letters? Tell that girl that she should go ahead and publish those letters, even I want to read the figment of her imagination! Our families have known each other for years, she used to come over to our place because she’s a friend of my sister Neelam. When she started behaving badly, we couldn’t throw her out. Could we? I was never close to her. Ask her, if I’ve ever called her up or talked to her on my own. She’s just trying to get publicity by linking her name with mine. Her so-called suicide attempt was also a publicity gimmick.”

When asked why Raveena Tandon was trying to prove these false claims, Ajay Devgn said, “I don’t know. Maybe it’s just that I’ve never been interested in her. I did not fall for her.”

