Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the popular actresses in the Marathi film industry. She has also appeared in Bollywood films like Grand Masti and Singham 2. Now the latest report reveals Sonalee’s father has been attacked at his residence by a trespasser. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the trespasser was a 24-year-old man who entered their house in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad at 7.30 am by climbing up a pipe and entering from the terrace. Police said that he was first spotted by househelp and informed the actress’ father Manohar Kulkarni.

Advertisement

As per Indian Express, Sonalee Kulkarni’s father Manohar, who is in his late 50s, confronted the trespasser but the latter took out a knife and attacked him on his hand. The man then fled from the scene but he was later caught by the neighbourhood people, who then handed him over to the police.

A police officer from Nigdi police station also issued a statement about the attack. The officer said, “The man’s motive is being probed. Our primary probe points to him being a fan of the actress. While the family said in their statement that the suspect’s motive was robbery, the only subsequent probe will ascertain the exact cause.”

Meanwhile, Sonalee Kulkarni recently got married to chartered accountant Kunal Benodekar. The two got married in the first week of May in Dubai. She had previously introduced him on her birthday last year. At that time she had talked about her birthday celebration during a conversation with HT. She said, Back then, there was no access to generators or inverters. And, invariably it would pour on my birthday which would cause power cuts. So, I would have an extra special candlelight birthday party. I would feel special and unique because of it, and really enjoyed the time. From a gold coin to a car, and a home, we try and buy something valuable to mark the day. My parents inculcated this habit in me and I am glad I continue with it.”

Must Read: MiSha Style File: From Ethnic To Glamour, 5 Looks Of Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Will Make You Believe It’s A Match Made In Heaven

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube