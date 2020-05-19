Leading Marathi Actress Sonalee Kulkarni Introduces Fiance Kunal Benodekar To The World On Her Birthday, See PICS

Leading Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni who ringed in her 32nd Birthday yesterday had a special treat waiting for her fans on Instagram. The young actress who is known for her powerful performances in Marathi hits like Natarang, Classmates, Shutter, Mitwaa, Hirkani among many others, took to her Instagram handle to introduce her fiance Kunal Benodekar to her fans and admirers.

Sonalee Kulkarni had a series of adorable pictures to share with her followers, as she announced, ” Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fiancé Kunal Benodekar! @keno_bear”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the above picture, one gets to see the actress looking her gorgeous best alongside her fiance, as the duo can be standing at a balcony dressed in traditional attire with a beautiful skyline in the backdrop.

In the second picture, Sonalee Kulkarni shared her engagement date 2/2/20 along with her and Kunal’s name imprinted on a silver object.

In the third picture, Sonalee Kulkarni and Kunal Benodekar can be seen with all smiles with their family members and close relatives.

Apart from Marathi, Sonalee Kulkarni has also acted in Hindi films like Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Singham Returns, and also in Vivek Oberoi-Riteish Deshmukh-Aftab Shivdasani led Grand Masti.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!