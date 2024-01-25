Today, Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban opened in theaters, and the movie has been expected to do strongly at the box office. The much-awaited film created waves before it was officially released, becoming a Mollywood hit. Pre-sales of the film have reportedly surpassed all expectations, exceeding Rs 3 crores and setting a new record, according to the Southwood Twitter forum. Continue reading the prediction report.

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Malaikottai Vaaliban is predicted to have a solid first-day collection. The movie’s domestic Day 1 box office collection is expected to be around Rs 6 crores.

With 1920 shows and an astounding 2,53,678 admissions, Malaikottai Vaaliban has so far collected around Rs 3.85 crores. With an impressive 46.72% occupancy, the movie has proven incredibly popular and well-received by viewers. The reported collections include Rs 4 crores from extensive fan screenings and online-listed fan shows.

About Malaikottai Vaaliban

Mohanlal takes on the titular role, leading a stellar cast that includes Hareesh Peradi, Sonalee Kulkarni, Katha Nandi, Manoj Moses, Danish Sait, and Manikandan Achari. Directed by the acclaimed Lijo Jose Pellissery, who co-wrote the film with P.S. Rafeeque, Malaikottai Vaaliban is made on a heavy budget. The makers have even announced the film’s sequel.

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s Box Office update on the Hindi dubbed version

There is no Hindi dubbed edition available in the Hindi belt, and a similar scenario exists for dubbed versions in languages such as Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Malaikottai Vaaliban may, therefore, suffer from fewer screenings in Hindi-majority areas as a result of a Box Office clash with the Bollywood biggie Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Overseas collections

Malaikottai Vaaliban is the biggest Mollywood release, with almost 700 locations outside India. It’s undeniable that Mohanlal has an ardent fan following in the UAE and GCC, and these regions have contributed significantly to his collection of foreign films.

Now that Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is banned in the GCC, Malaikottai Vaaliban will be in the spotlight. Naturally, this will raise the movie’s potential to earn bigger moolah the box office. An impressive opening is on the cards.

