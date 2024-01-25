Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney & others

Director: Siddharth Anand

Producers: Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Jyoti Deshpande, Ajit Andhare, Anku Pande, Ramon Chibb & Kevin Vaz

Fighter Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

The duo of Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan is well known for their stylish box office winners like Bang Bang and War. Their reunion for the epic entertainer was itself a enough source to generate hype, but the success of Sid’s Pathaan was a real deal. The film did record-breaking business, and it positively affected the buzz of Fighter. Sid became Lord Sid, and everyone expected his upcoming film to have similar fireworks at ticket windows.

But here’s the reality check! The makers overestimated the buzz of their film and took Pathaan’s promotion route. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan or any other hardly stepped out to promote Pathaan, and that worked well as it helped pump the curiosity about watching the film directly on the big screen. Here, the makers failed to understand that a ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ factor was attached to Pathaan, so zero promotion strategy worked for that film.

In the case of Fighter, it has backfired a big time. The lack of big events and a proper promotional strategy affected the film negatively, and the overall buzz stayed low. Unlike Pathaan, the music wasn’t a chartbuster, and that’s another reason why the film didn’t generate the hype it was expected to do.

These things were reflected in the advance booking for opening day, where the film struggled even to touch the 10 crore mark. So, it was clear that despite being an action extravaganza, the film is less of a front-loaded affair and more of a word-of-mouth-dependent affair at the Indian box office.

Fighter Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Fighter has sent shockwaves across the industry due to its slow start today, but it isn’t that surprising. The advance booking trend clearly indicated that the film has failed to take the buzz to the next level, and an underwhelming opening is coming. With a halo effect of Pathaan, a collection in the range of 35-40 crores looked possible. But now, it seems that even getting to 25 crores is a big task. It now entirely depends on the performance of the evening and night shows.

Talking about the positives, the Hrithik Roshan starrer is enjoying generally positive reviews from critics, with praises coming in for performances, aerial scenes, and drama quotient. This reception will attract footfall, and the momentum will improve after an underwhelming start. There’s a benefit of the Republic Day holiday tomorrow, and overall, there’s a 4-day extended weekend to post a big total.

Another thing that works in favor is that there’s no competition in front of Fighter. Yes, the film is enjoying a grand solo release, and there’s no big threat in the coming weeks. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya arrives on 9th February, but it won’t cause any huge impact. The first big competition will arrive on 8th March in the form of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan. And then there’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, arriving in April. So, there’s an open ground to perform for the Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Coming to the negatives, the makers opted for standard ticket rates during the opening weekend. For a big film like Fighter, the opening weekend’s contribution sets the tone for the lifetime collection, and with blockbuster pricing, a solid number could be easily achieved. Here, the film will stay lower than what it could have easily earned with blockbuster pricing.

Another thing that limits Fighter’s box office run is that the overall content and aerial sequences might not appeal to every audience segment. Unlike typical mass entertainers, here, the action is a bit different, and more of it is displayed through aerial scenes. Thus, it may not work in mass centers, where people have already watched Gadar 2, which had an India versus Pakistan angle.

Fighter Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Fighter is a film that had the potential of scoring easily over 300 crores net at the Indian box office but gets pushed back due to a couple of factors, including the not-so-appealing content for mass centers. Still, it will churn out enough to be a much-needed comeback for Hrithik Roshan after Vikram Vedha’s debacle.

In the lifetime run, Fighter is expected to earn 200-220 crores at the Indian box office.

Must Read: Fighter Movie Review: It’s Not Top Gun, It’s Bottom Gun Ft. Hrithik Roshan & Why Deepika Padukone, Why?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News