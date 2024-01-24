After a long wait, the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was finally unveiled today. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the promo has been receiving positive reactions from all over, and over the next few days, it’ll help build good hype before the trailer arrives. It’s too early to make any predictions, but going by the teaser, it seems that the film has enough elements to appeal to a larger audience, and it might bring back the glory of Eid releases at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Unsuccessful Eid run in the post-pandemic era

Ramzan Eid has always been a lucrative period for Bollywood films in terms of box office business. Over the years, Salman Khan has established his stronghold over this festive season by delivering some of the biggest hits of his career. However, in the post-pandemic era, the dynamics of the box office have changed, and we haven’t really seen any film flourishing during this period. Now, Akshay Kumar has got an opportunity to rise to the occasion.

Runway 34 & Heropanti 2 had a lackluster Eid!

During the phase where things were getting back to normal after two COVID waves, Ajay Devgn-led Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 were the first two releases that arrived during Ramzan Eid. These 2022 releases clashed at the box office, and neither reaped the festive season’s benefits. Of course, the content wasn’t up to the mark, but there wasn’t a good opening either.

Both Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 did cumulative business of below 60 crores at the Indian box office, which was a heartbreaking number for festival releases.

Bhaijaan’s magic didn’t work last Eid!

In 2023, Salman Khan returned to his Eid slot with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Unlike Salman’s previous Eid releases (before the pandemic), this film even failed to register a good start and ended up earning just 110 crores in India, which was really a shocker. With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan coming to this Eid, things might change for good.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan carries a huge box office potential

Tiger Shroff came up with Heropanti 2 but failed to create any impact. So, with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar has a golden opportunity to shine during Ramzan Eid. Even though he is going through a possibly worst phase at the box office, the genre of mass entertainer might just do the trick. Obviously, a lot of things would depend on how the trailer, songs, and, eventually, content turns out to be. But as far as the first impression is concerned, the film looks like a perfect Eid treat.

Considering Ali Abbas Zafar in the director’s seat and Akshay Kumar’s return to the action genre, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan carries the potential of being a 300 crore net grosser. But keeping expectations minimal, it would be safer to say it will easily rake in twice what Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned at the Indian box office, even with decent content. And if the content is really good, the sky is the limit, despite a clash with Maidaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer To Take 25 Crores+ Opening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News