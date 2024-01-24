The Pongal releases, Ayalaan and Captain Miller have slowed down at the worldwide box office. Speaking about the Indian performance, both films have come down below 1 crore in the daily collection, and even the overseas run isn’t adding up to any big number. In the latest development, the cumulative collection has now come closer to the 140 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Performance is not up to the mark!

The occasion of Pongal is considered to be a lucrative season for Kollywood films, and in the past, we have seen multiple films churning out big numbers globally. However, this time, neither release has performed up to the mark. The run during the holidays of Pongal was good, but considering the favorable reviews, it should have been much better, with each crossing the 100 crore mark globally.

Ayalaan at the worldwide box office

After a run of 12 days, Ayalaan has accumulated 43 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals a gross collection of 50.74 crores. It’s a decent number, but it could have been much better. In the overseas market, the film has earned 17 crores gross so far and won’t be adding much to its tally from here. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at 67.74 crores gross.

Before wrapping up the run, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer will be crossing the mark of 75 crores gross, which will be a respectable total.

Captain Miller at the worldwide box office

Captain Miller has gone to lower levels than Ayalaan in daily collection, but still, it is slightly ahead in the overall total due to its better performance during the opening weekend. Currently, the Dhanush starrer stands at 44.50 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals a gross of 53.69 crores. In overseas, it is almost similar to Ayalaan and has raked in 16 crores gross so far.

Globally, Captain Miller has earned 69.69 crores gross so far, and this weekend, it might get toppled by Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi film.

Speaking about the cumulative collection, these Pongal releases have amassed 137.43 crores gross so far and will cross 140 crores gross very soon. Before both films end their run, the 150 crore milestone is expected to be surpassed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Lags Way Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, May Not Even Achieve The 10 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News