Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is witnessing a very poor trend in terms of advance booking. Starring A-listers like Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, the response has been underwhelming. It’s even way behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which did not even belong to the massy action genre. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be arriving on the big screens on January 25, 2024. The release coincided with the Republic Day holiday. With little to no competition at the box office, the action drama should have received phenomenal pre-release buzz. Unfortunately, the makers have remained low-key with promotions, and that seems to be affecting the pre-booking sales.

Fighter Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

The three days before release are the most crucial ones. Fans book tickets in large numbers leading to “fast-filling” and “housefull” shows in theatres across the nation. This, however, isn’t the case with Fighter, which is barely witnessing any growth despite being only one day away from release.

As per the latest box office updates, Fighter has added a total of 5.25 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty via advance booking. This is an increase of 41% compared to yesterday’s earnings of 3.72 crores gross. Around 1.65 lakhs+ tickets have been sold so far.

It looks challenging for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer to achieve the 10 crore mark via advance booking sales. This is rather upsetting, given the scale at which the film has been created. Siddharth Anand is fresh from the success of War and Pathaan, which should have been reason enough for reasons to flock to the theatres.

Fighter vs Dunki Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

When compared to the last big Bollywood release, Shah Rukh Khan led Dunki garnered around 15.50 crores gross via pre-booking sales. It is to be noted that Rajkumar Hirani’s film belonged to the comedy genre and had to create a niche for itself.

Fighter, despite being an action film, hasn’t been able to achieve that milestone. It is now to be seen whether something magical happens today as the film is in desperate need of an exceptional boost.

