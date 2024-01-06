Akshay Kumar has been going through tough times at the box office in the last two years, and he delivered not 1 or 2 but 6 flop films. While his OMG 2 was a commercial success, the actor is still missing his touch at ticket windows. However, it seems that 2024 will end his bad patch as his lineup of upcoming films is looking promising. In fact, he might even join Shah Rukh Khan in achieving an amazing feat. Keep reading to know more!

Akshay Kumar’s disastrous run

When theatres were made open amid the COVID-19 scare, it was Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi that provided some sort of relief to the dying box office business. Sadly, his other films failed to recreate the magic. In 2022, his year started with Bachchhan Paandey, which was a flop. Even his next releases, like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu, tanked at ticket windows.

In 2023, he gave flops in the form of Selfiee and Mission Raniganj. His OMG 2 was a box office success, but that wasn’t entirely his film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s unprecedented run in 2023

While Akshay Kumar suffered in 2023, it was a glorious year for Shah Rukh Khan. After a hiatus of 4 years, the superstar made a smashing comeback with Pathaan and shattered almost every record. He then came with Jawan, which overtook Pathaan in terms of box office success and surpassed Pathaan’s achievements. The year ended on a high note for Shah Rukh as even his Dunki emerged as a clean success.

If calculated, the cumulative collection of these three films at the Indian box office stands at 1392.22 crores (with Dunki still running in theatres). It was an unprecedented success and made Shah Rukh Khan the only Bollywood actor to score 1000 crores at the Indian box office in a single year.

Akshay Kumar to join Shah Rukh Khan?

After a disastrous run, Akshay Kumar has a chance to make a blockbuster comeback and has a golden opportunity to be the only Bollywood actor after Shah Rukh Khan to score 1000 crores in a single year at the Indian box office.

Akshay’s first release of 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is arriving during Eid this year, and the pre-release buzz is really good. With a commercially successful director like Ali Abbas Zafar handling Akshay in a big-screen action entertainer, the potential of the film is very high. It might introduce the actor to the 300 crore club.

Akki’s second confirmed release of 2024 is Sky Force. It is scheduled to release in October, and one can expect at least 100 crores from this film, considering the patriotic theme.

Welcome To The Jungle is Akshay’s last confirmed release of the year, and it marks his return to the Welcome franchise. The comedy threequel will be riding on the franchise factor, and even if the content turns out to be just decent, the film has the potential to score 300 crores.

