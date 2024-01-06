Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has emerged victorious at the worldwide box office and is still enjoying its glorious run. After raking in solid numbers during the Christmas festivities, the film remained steady and kept minting moolah. As a result, the mark of 400 crores was crossed within two weeks, and now, the collection has come closer to 450 crores. Keep reading to know!

Marking the debut collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, the film was released on 21st December and opened to mixed reviews from critics. Among the audience, too, it received mixed word-of-mouth, but still, the family crowd helped in posting a good enough collection in India.

In the overseas market, the golden run for Shah Rukh Khan continues as after Pathaan and Jawan, he delivered another blockbuster. It just consolidated the fact that SRK is truly the king of the overseas market, and his unparalleled stardom is enough to generate pleasant results.

Dunki’s worldwide triumph

At the Indian box office, Dunki remained low and earned below 3 crores on the second Thursday. After the end of 15 days, the film stands at 208.58 crores net. In gross, it equals 246.12 crores. Internationally, the collection stands at 176.78 crores gross, taking the worldwide box office total to 422.90 crores gross.

Surprisingly, the overseas collection overtook the Indian collection on day 15, which clearly shows the power of Shah Rukh Khan. It won’t be a surprise if the film hits the 200 crore milestone in the overseas market before ending its theatrical run.

Dunki beats Chennai Express

With 422.90 crores gross, Dunki has surpassed the lifetime collection Chennai Express (422 crores gross) at the worldwide box office to become Shah Rukh Khan’s 3rd highest-grossing film after Jawan (1163.62 crores gross) and Pathaan (1069.85 crores gross).

This is indeed a huge achievement and makes the film a huge global success.

The next big target now is Brahmastra (430.24 crores gross). Before wrapping up the lifetime run, the film will also surpass Andhadhun (453.80 crores gross).

More about Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the dramedy also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in key roles. Vicky Kaushal is seen in a cameo appearance.

