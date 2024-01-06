Salaar, starring Prabhas in a titular role, has emerged as a success story with its Hindi version at the Indian box office. Despite a battle with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, the film has put on an impressive show and is now chasing the mark of 150 crores. Still, it won’t get a Hit tag, and here’s all you need to know about the same!

Marking the debut collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, the big-screen entertainer was welcomed with mixed word-of-mouth upon its release on 22nd December. Still, the stardom of Prabhas in the Telugu-speaking states and the acceptance of the content among the masses in the Hindi belt has taken the film on the route of success.

Salaar (Hindi) collection

While the overall collection has come closer to the 400 crore mark, the Hindi version of Salaar has amassed 135.50 crores in 14 days, which is a good total. It could have been much higher, but the film is facing stiff competition in the form of Dunki.

Cost of the Hindi version

Salaar (Hindi) is already a box office success, but it seems that it won’t get that Hit tag. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film needs to earn double its budget to be a Hit, but the Prabhas starrer won’t be able to do that.

For the unversed, the value of distribution rights of Salaar’s Hindi version is reportedly 100 crores. So, to be a Hit at the Indian box office, it will need to earn 200 crores, which is not going to happen as the film has now slowed down.

If not released in a clash, Salaar (Hindi) would have been a clean Hit.

Set to be Prabhas’ 2nd highest Hindi net grosser

Standing currently at 135.50 crores, Salaar (Hindi) will soon surpass the lifetime of 149 crores earned by Saaho (Hindi) and become Prabhas’ 2nd highest Hindi net grosser at the Indian box office. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) to remain at the top with 511 crores.

More about Salaar

The film was released ahead of Christmas and saw a proper pan-India arrival in five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Guntur Kaaram Pre-Box Office Business: Theatrical Rights Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Acquired For Over 100 Crores In Telugu States, Registers Highest Numbers For A Sankranti Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News