Akshay Kumar is chasing his own legacy with Bhooth Bangla. The horror comedy has claimed the success verdict in only days and will continue its steady run at the box office this week as well. Interestingly, it is inching towards the next milestone – to match the profit of his 2007 cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which redefined the horror-comedy genre.

Akshay Kumar and the horror-comedy genre are a match made in box office heaven. While his latest horror comedy has recovered its budget of 120 crore at the box office and has started churning out profit, it is just a matter of time before the film matches his last horror comedy at the box office!

Bhooth Bangla VS Bhool Bhulaiyaa Box Office

Back in 2007, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the film that redefined, in fact, properly introduced the horror-comedy genre in Hindi Cinema. The film could churn out a profit of 53.4% against its budget of 32 crore. The film earned 49.1 crore in its lifetime. Bhooth Bangla has already earned 2.4 times higher than Bhool Bhulaiyaa!

In 2026, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan‘s new horror comedy will reflect the massive growth of the industry. Mounted on a budget of 120 crore, the film has earned a solid 127.16 crore at the box office. To match 53.4% return on investment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the film needs to earn a total of 184.08 crore, and it is only 57 crore away from the mark!

Given that the film saw a massive surge on its second Saturday (206K tickets on BMS) and second Sunday (186K tickets), Bhooth Bangla is expected to hold strong over the second week. If the momentum continues, Akshay Kumar is looking at not just a box office hit, but a film that could potentially rewrite his personal records, surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s profit.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Record: Akshay Kumar Hits 2 Million BMS Sales For The 5th Consecutive Time!

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