Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has not just broken the dry spell but is rewriting the record books for the actor. In almost 10 days, the film has hit another milestone at the box office. In fact, when Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunited for the film, fans knew something special was about to change the record books.

In 10 days, the horror comedy has officially crossed the 2 million ticket sales mark on BMS, making it Akshay Kumar’s 5th consecutive film to achieve this milestone ever since BookMyShow started tracking ticket sales of films in August 2023.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office BMS Sales

Akshay Kumar, despite the occasional lulls, has managed to push his films towards a respectable finish. With more than 20 lakh tickets sold, Bhooth Bangla is now the third-highest-selling film of the actor since 2023 on BMS.

Check out the BMS sales of all Akshay Kumar films ever since the trending feature was introduced on BookMyShow in 2023.

OMG 2: 3 Million Housefull 5: 2.40 Million Bhooth Bangla: 2.13 Million (in 10 days) Jolly LLB 3: 2.03 Million Sky Force: 1.99 Million Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 Million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K Mission Raniganj: 730K Khel Khel Mein: 560K Sarfira: 417K

At this rate, the horror comedy might even challenge the 3 million lifetime record of OMG 2, making it the highest-selling Akhshay Kumar in the last 3 years on BMS. The horror-comedy genre is currently the magical wand for Bollywood, and Akshay Kumar has figured out how to use it!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sale breakdown of the horror comedy on BMS after 10 days.

Pre Sales: 169.87K

Week 1: 1.45 Million

Day 8, 2nd Friday: 117.75K

Day 9, 2nd Saturday: 206.86K

Day 10, 2nd Sunday: 186.89K

Total: 2.13 Million

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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