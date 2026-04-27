Among the top twenty highest-grossing titles so far in 2026, according to Box Office Mojo, three films, Wuthering Heights, Reminders of Him, and The Drama, belong to the romantic genre. Another romantic film, You, Me & Tuscany, has been in theaters for over two weeks now and currently ranks among the top 50 titles at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

In the post-pandemic theatrical landscape, audiences have become more comfortable watching light-hearted rom-coms at home. As a result, it has become more difficult to attract moviegoers to theaters in large numbers than in the pre-streaming era. Moreover, with bigger films like Project Hail Mary, Michael, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie playing in theaters, the competition for relatively smaller romantic films has gotten tougher.

Despite these hurdles, some romantic films have managed to perform well so far. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how the top five highest-grossing romantic films in 2026 have performed at the global box office and which one has delivered the best return relative to its budget. You may be surprised to know the winner.

Top 5 Romantic Films of 2026 – Worldwide Earnings

Here is the list of the top five highest-grossing romantic films released so far in 2026, their current worldwide earnings according to Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated budgets.

1. Wuthering Heights

Budget: $80 million

Worldwide Earnings: $241.7 million

2. The Drama

Budget: $28 million

Worldwide Earnings: $101.8 million

3. Reminders of Him

Budget: $25 million

Worldwide Earnings: $87.5 million

4. Solo Mio

Budget: $4 million

Worldwide Earnings: $26.3 million

5. You, Me & Tuscany

Budget: $18 million

Worldwide Earnings: $20.4 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Solo Mio: 6.58x The Drama: 3.64x Reminders of Him: 3.50x Wuthering Heights: 3.02x You, Me & Tuscany: 1.13x

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that although Wuthering Heights is the highest-grossing romantic film so far in 2026, it’s not the one that delivered the best return on its budget. That honor goes to Solo Mio, the relatively understated romantic comedy-drama starring Kevin James. It has earned 6.58 times its budget, followed by The Drama’s 3.64x. On the other hand, You, Me & Tuscany has earned the least globally relative to its production budget so far.

What’s The Plot of Solo Mio?

Directed by Chuck Kinnane and Dan Kinnane, the film follows the story of Matt (Kevin James), a stranded groom who is heartbroken after the bride ditches him in Rome. How the ruined honeymoon turns into an unexpected adventure forms the rest of the film’s story.

Solo Mio – Official Trailer

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