The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has crossed another major global milestone this weekend. It is swiftly moving towards the $1 billion milestone worldwide. The film is also on the verge of crossing a major milestone at the domestic box office, becoming the first 2026 release to do so. Internationally, it received a strong boost from Japan, where it debuted this weekend. On that occasion, we are taking a quick look at the top 10 overseas markets of the animated sequel. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches closer to the $400 million milestone in North America

The animated sequel dropped to #2 in the box office rankings in North America this weekend, with Michael landing at #1. The Nintendo movie collected $21.2 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the domestic box office, the 2nd-largest 4th weekend ever for a video game adaptation. It dropped by 41.9% from last Thursday, and with that, the film hit $386.5 million in North America. The animated sequel is edging closer to hitting the $400 million milestone in North America.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crosses the $800 million milestone worldwide

The Super Mario Galaxy movie stayed strong at the overseas box office even with Michael’s smashing debut. The movie collected $36.7 million on its 4th weekend at the international box office. It declined by 26.6% from last weekend owing to Japan’s debut. The movie reached $445 million international cume over 81 markets. Allied to the $386.5 million domestic total, the film’s worldwide collection crossed the $800 million milestone and stands at $831.5 million. At the same point, The Super Mario Bros Movie had already earned $1.03 billion worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $386.5 million

International – $445 million

Worldwide – $831.5 million

Check out The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s top 10 overseas markets

There are no points for guessing that North America has contributed the most to the film’s global collections, with $386.5 million [via Box Office Mojo] in gross; hence, we are looking at the top 10 overseas markets, and Mexico is in the lead with $59.8 million. Check out the list below.

Mexico — $59.8 million UK — $46 million France — $42 million Germany — $37.8 million Australia — $25.6 million Spain — $21 million China — $18.5 million Italy — $15.8 million Brazil — $15.7 million Central America – $12.3 million

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is expected to cross $900 million next weekend. It is tracking to earn between $1 billion and $1.1 billion worldwide, and the film was released on April 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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