Salaar, starring Prabhas, has entered the second week at the Indian box office and is awaiting to cross the milestone of 400 crores. However, the pace of the film has slowed down now, and the projection of lifetime collection has come down. Let’s find out how the film performed on day 15!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film was released on 22nd December. Upon its release, the biggie opened to mixed responses from critics, but the audience in the mass centers gave a big thumbs up. As a result, solid numbers came in during the Christmas and New Year festivities. There was a big challenge of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki in the Hindi belt but the acceptance among the masses helped in keeping the ticket windows busy.

Day 15 estimates of Salaar

A few days back, Salaar crossed the mark of 350 crores at the Indian box office, and now, it is taking more than the expected time frame to enter the 400 crore club. After a smooth run in the first two weeks, the film came down below 4 crores as early trends suggest a collection of 3.30-3.50 crores for today. Considering estimates, the overall collection stands at 382.80-383 crores (all languages). It is now all set to surpass Aamir Khan’s Dangal (387.39 crores) and become the 10th highest net grosser in the history of Indian cinema.

In isolation, this total looks huge, but considering the reported budget of 350 crores, Salaar needed to pull off historic numbers.

All eyes are on the third weekend’s performance

Tomorrow, a healthy jump is needed, and the film needs to put at least 6 crores or more on the board. Ideally, the Prabhas starrer should enter the 400 crore club by the end of the third weekend. But then there’s Dunki playing in theatres, and even Animal will make its presence felt due to increased shows in the Hindi belt. Salaar will feel the resistance due to these films.

The performance during the third weekend will decide how far Salaar goes. As of now, given the decreasing pace, even surpassing Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores) looks like a bit of a task.

