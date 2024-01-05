For all Mahesh Babu fans, it will be a celebration time during this Sankranti as the superstar is returning to storm theatres. Yes, his highly anticipated Guntur Kaaram is just 7 days away from its release, and there will be fireworks at the box office for sure. As per the recent advance booking update, the film is going very strong in the overseas market, and below is all you need to know!

Mahesh Babu returns to the big screen!

The Tollywood superstar was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released in May 2022. So, he’s returning to the big screen after one and a half years. It’s a good enough gap, and the excitement level is very high among his fans. This time, Mahesh Babu is coming during the period of Sankranti, which is considered to be the most lucrative festive season for Tollywood releases. So, it’ll be interesting to see how the biggie performs in India.

Guntur Kaaram enjoys thunderous response in overseas advance booking

As per Track Tollywood’s report, the advance booking of Guntur Kaaram is receiving a solid response in the overseas market. Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive and loyal fan base in different international circuits, especially in the UK, Canada, and the United States. This time, too, it’s quite evident with the numbers that have flown in.

It is learned that Guntur Kaaram has amassed over $300K through pre-sales of the United States premieres. In the UK, the film has sold over 10,000 tickets for premieres. The response is also phenomenal in Canada, Australia, and some other countries. Interestingly, the full-fledged advance booking is yet to open. This clearly indicates a mind-blowing start in the overseas market.

Guntur Kaaram to beat Sarkaru Vaari Paata!

Mahesh Babu’s last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, took a good opening and posted around 15 crores gross (including premieres) on day 1 in overseas. Now, as per the trade buzz, Guntur Kaaram is aiming for a start of $3 million (including premieres), which equals almost 25 crores gross. If this happens, it will be a bumper opening.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is scheduled to release on 12th January. It also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

