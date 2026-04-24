Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 has entered its sixth weekend at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s Eid 2026 release continued to add milestones to its kitty. It surpassed Baahubali 2 to score the sixth highest 6th Friday collections in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 37 early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 37 Early Estimates

In the last week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge faced competition from Bhooth Bangla. There’s another competitor in the market now as Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has also joined the box office battle. According to early trends, the spy action thriller earned around 1.5-2 crore net across all languages on day 37.

Despite new competitors, the momentum is excellent, as it further improved from 1.4 crore net garnered on the fifth Friday. The net earnings in India will wrap up around 1161.13-1161.63 crore net after 37 days. Ranveer Singh’s sequel has been aiming to beat Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) and emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. But that may no longer be possible as there’s still a margin of over 100 crore.

Check out the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Day 37: 1.5-2 crore

Total: 1161.13-1161.63 crore

Enters the top 10 highest 6th Friday collections in Bollywood!

Dhurandhar 2 continues its streak of success at the Indian box office. It has now surpassed Baahubali 2 to score the 7th highest 6th Friday collections in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh starrer also performed better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

Check out the highest 6th Friday collections of all time in Bollywood:

Stree 2: 5.20 crores Jawan: 4.80 crore Dhurandhar: 3.60 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike: 2.53 crore Chhaava: 2.09 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1.5-2 crore (estimates) Baahubali 2: 1.03 crore Pathaan: 1.07 crore Gadar 2: 1 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Inches Away From 150 Crore Mark, Set To Beat Kesari Chapter 2 Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News