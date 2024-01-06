Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka is showing strong legs at the North American box office, and it entered 2024 with a winning momentum. Staying ahead of all other releases, it is all set to dominate the opening weekend of the year. On the other hand, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 will be just inches away from the $100 million milestone by the end of this weekend. Keep reading to know more!

Wonka continues to dominate

The musical fantasy, directed by Paul King, is aiming to rake in the highest collection at the North American box office for the opening weekend of 2024, with the projection going up to $12 million for the Friday to Sunday frame. As per Deadline’s report, the film is estimated to earn $3.8 million on Friday and is currently playing in 3,817 theatres.

Out of four weekends, it’ll be a third dominating weekend for Wonka, and the actuals might be even higher than the projected score.

Night Swim and Migration to follow Wonka!

After Wonka, Night Swim and Migration are predicted to dominate over the opening weekend of 2024. Night Swim is currently running in 3250 theatres at the North American box office, and on Friday, it is estimated to earn $4.7 million. This is the first weekend for the film, and it is expected to rake in $11.5 million by the end of Sunday.

Coming to Migration, the animated adventure comedy has entered its third weekend and continues to churn out numbers. Currently running in 3,712 theatres, the film did a business of $3 million (estimates) on Friday, and by the end of Sunday, it is predicted to earn $10.7 million, taking the domestic collection up to $78.2 million.

Aquaman 2 to unleash a milestone

DCEU’s final film is currently running in 3,553 theatres at the North American box office. It has entered its third weekend, and as per estimates, the biggie raked in $3 million on Friday and is expected to earn $10 million during the entire weekend. By the end of Sunday, the domestic collection will go up to $99.5 million.

Anyone But You to stay below Aquaman 2

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Anyone But You was released alongside Aquaman 2. During this weekend, it is expected to earn $9.5 million, which is growth over last weekend and a positive sign. On Friday, the film did an estimated business of $3 million. By the end of Sunday, the collection will reach up to $43.7 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Wonka Box Office: Timothée Chalamet Starrer Is A Clean Success With Almost $150 Million Returns Already?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News