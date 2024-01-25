Christopher Nolan knocked it out of the park with his masterpiece Oppenheimer in 2023. Released in July, the epic biographical film starred Cillian Murphy in the leading role. It achieved massive milestones at the box office and won several awards and accolades. The film is now set to release in Japan, and below are all the updates you need!

Oppenheimer clashed at the box office with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar affair, Barbie. It enjoyed massive pre-release buzz due to the Barbenheimer effect. The Christopher Nolan directorial has received 5 Golden Globe Awards and 13 nominations each at the British Academy Film Awards and Oscars 2024.

Oppenheimer Worldwide Box Office Collection

Oppenheimer has made a total collection of $952 million at the worldwide box office. Christopher Nolan is now playing his masterstroke and releasing the film in Japan on March 29, 2024. This will surely boost the overall collections, but the film is unlikely to cross the billion-dollar mark.

Oppenheimer Japan Box Office

As per predictions, Oppenheimer will add collections in the range of $30-35 million at the Japanese box office. This will surge its global collections to somewhere around $982-987 million. Although the film will be very close to the $1 billion mark, there will be a considerable gap by which it will miss the massive milestone.

With the earnings in Japan, Cillian Murphy starrer is expected to leave behind many Hollywood biggies with its lifetime collections. Its nearest aim is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned $955 million in its lifetime.

Oppenheimer to beat Pirates Of The Caribbean 3 and 5 other biggies?

Post that, Oppenheimer could beat The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug ($959 million), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End ($961 million), The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies ($962 million), The Jungle Book ($967 million), The Lion King ($968 million).

If that’s not enough, there are also chances that the film could beat Despicable Me 2 ($970 million) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 ($972 million). It would miss Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s $995 million earnings unless the response in Japan is earth-shattering!

About Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s film is based on the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the Manhattan Project. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Oscar Nominations 2024: Cillian Murphy Gets His First Nod For Oppenheimer; Check Out The Complete List Of Noms Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News