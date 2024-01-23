Oscars 2024: 3 Records Set For The First Time In The 96-Year-Old History, Martin Scorsese Achieves A Milestone At 81 & Women Directed-Films Owning The Stage!

Oscars 2024 nominations are here, and a lot is happening apart from the disappointing Barbie snub. There are a few records that this year’s noms have set, and we’re here to take a look at the best three of them all. Oppenheimer, with its 13 nominations, remained just one nod away from sharing a record of highest noms for a single film shared by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land (14).

The 81-year-old genius!

But, there are three special records that broke at Oscars 2024, which happened for the first time in the 96-year-old history of the Academy Awards. To start with, we had Martin Scorsese becoming the first living director to surpass Steven Spielberg’s record of being the most nominated director at the Oscars.

At the age of 81, with Killers Of The Flower Moon, he was nominated for the 10th time for creating the record. The only director ahead of him is William Wyler, with 12 nominations, but he left us in 1981 at age 79.

We would only hope for him to surpass even Wyler to sit at the top with the crown for the impeccable body of work he has shared with the world.

Three out of Ten Best Picture Nominees are films directed by women

Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and Celine Song’s Past Lives created history, being three female directors to have their films nominated in the Best Picture category. Yes, we’re still far from seeing an equal number of men & women directors narrating the stories they want to get honored at the Academy Awards. But this is the start of something special.

Before this, from the 591 movies nominated by the Academy in the Best Picture category, there have been only four years in which 2 of 10 nominated films were directed by women. Other nominations ruling the category at Oscars 2024 are American Fiction, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, The Holdovers, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.

First Native American person to get nominated for Oscars’ Best Actress category

Killers Of The Flower Moon fame Lily Gladstone became so emotional she said to the NY Times, “I didn’t expect that I would cry the way that I did.” She’s not the first Indigenous artist to achieve this record, but she’s the first to hail from the United States. Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider in 2003) and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma in 2018) were honored with the nominations before her.

